Cheddar Tennis Club's Strawbridge award

Published: 5:00 PM April 12, 2021

Cheddar Tennis Club was delighted to announce that Sarah Strawbridge has been named as the Somerset LTA volunteer of the year.

The award, which she received at a virtual presentation evening at the end of March, recognised her boundless enthusiasm and commitment to the club particularly in the last Covid restricted year when she has been a shining light, guiding all members through challenging times.

Strawbridge, who wears the dual hat of chairman and welfare officer at the club, worked tirelessly in the past 12 months to ensure that members could return to play in a safe and enjoyable environment.

She has been instrumental in introducing an inclusive coaching programme welcoming anyone needing additional support in life, and now, never resting on her laurels she is currently exploring the possibility of adapting the club premises to facilitate wheelchair play.

A club spokesperson said: "Her achievement is incredibly well deserved, and her name has now been put forward for a regional award. Very well done Sarah!"