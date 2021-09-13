Cheddar Tennis Club get ready to host annual open day
- Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club
Cheddar Tennis Club will be holding its annual open day this Sunday September 19 for adults and children who would like to try out the excellent facilities at their Sharpham Road courts.
Courts will be open from 10am to 4pm, rackets and balls will be provided and there will be a dedicated court set aside for those less physically able to experience wheelchair, walking and chair tennis.
A ball machine will also be in operation on one of the courts and refreshments will be on offer throughout the day.
Head coach Stephen Pearce will also be available with coaching tips, and will run a taster cardio session between 1pm and 1.45pm.
Various categories of membership are available for children, adults and families and a 50 per cent membership discount and a tube of balls will be on offer for anyone signing up on the day.
There are opportunities for everyone whether you are a rusty returner, a seasoned player or completely new to the game.
