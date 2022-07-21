Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League Division One season at Hallen

Nathaniel Groom celebrates his goal against Wellington with Oscar Collins in Cheddar's first pre-season friendly. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar will start their Toolstation Western League Division One season on the road later this month.

The Cheesemen travel to Hallen on July 30 and are again on their travels a few days later at Hengrove Athletic.

Cheddar will then play their first league game on home soil on Saturday August 6 when Portishead Town are the visitors to Bowdens Park.

The following Saturday they travel to newly-promoted Shirehampton and on Tuesday August 16 Mike Dangerfield’s side host last season’s play-off finalists Warminster Town.

Two further away games are scheduled for the Cheesemen as they face AFC Boco on August 20 before taking on another newly promoted team – Nailsea & Tickenham – three days later.

The club, unfortunately unsuccessful in their bid for FA Cup football in 2022-23, are involved in the preliminary stages of national competition in late August when they host Crediton United in the FA Vase on August 27 with the winners facing Sidmouth Town in the second qualifying round on September 24.

Looking further ahead, Cheddar are due to visit Bishops Lydeard on Boxing Day, whilst for their New Year’s fixture, they travel to Wells City, on Monday January 2 at the Athletic Ground.

At Easter, Cheddar are at home for their two games as they first host Bishops Lydeard on Good Friday and then welcome Wells City on Easter Monday, before ending their season against AEK Boko at Bowdens Park on April 22.