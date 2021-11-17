Cheddar AFC undone by rampant Welton Rovers

Cheddar were undone by a rampant display by Welton Rovers as the visitors extended their lead at the top of Toolstation Western League Division One on Saturday.



The league leaders did not have it all their own way in the game’s preliminary stages, however.



One wonders what may have occurred had Nathaniel Groom connected with Jordan Yeo’s stinging right-wing cross on four minutes, when his agonisingly looping header went millimetres over the crossbar.



The hosts threatened again on 13 minutes, Steven Holland darting deep into the final third with a penetrating run before being dispossessed on the left edge of the penalty box.

Ricky Bennett (yellow) is crowded out by two green shirted Rovers defenders. - Credit: MIP-Photography



Had good fortune been with the Cheesemen in the early exchanges this may have led to a different result, but moments change games, and a free-flowing Rovers side opened the scoring on 16 minutes.



An intricate passing movement between Toby Cole and Ben Wych saw the latter thread a delightful ball into the path of top scorer Will Gould who made no mistake with a rasping right foot drive past Kieran Webster from 12 yards.



Cheddar fell further behind on 26 minutes when Chris Pile found space on the right flank and his cross found Cole, who slotted past Webster for his 50th goal in 70 outings.



However, Cheddar shook themselves into renewed spirit towards the end of the first half and from Ricky Bennett’s well delivered free-kick, a well-positioned Oli Hucker placed his shot mesmerizingly wide.

Jordan Yeo tries a shot at the Rovers goal although under close scrutiny by defenders. - Credit: MIP-Photography

But on the hour, Rovers added a third goal.



Although looking suspiciously a yard offside, and no flag from the assistant referee, Jake Slocombe netted his first of two second-half strikes, out running the Cheddar back line to deceive goalkeeper Webster to put his side 3-0 up.



The big number 10 then grabbed his second of the game after 75 minutes, and his 15th of the season, when he fired jubilantly past Webster to put his side four goals to the good.



Robbi Maggs did reduce the deficit for Cheddar on 83 minutes, but it was all too little too late as they conceded four goals at home for the third time this season and for the second time in two home games.



The Cheesemen have two further home games to look forward to over the next two Saturdays, starting with Portishead Town (Saturday 20) and Odd Down (Saturday 27) when they will hope to restore faith in themselves with a performance of better calibre.