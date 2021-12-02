Cheddar Tennis Club unveil handrails to help people with reduced mobility
- Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club
Cheddar Tennis Club continued its endeavours to create a truly accessible venue with the installation of handrails on the exterior of the clubhouse.
The project enables anyone with reduced mobility an easier access.
The club is grateful to local businessman Gerald Hellier who generously donated materials and his time to make and install the rails.
Along with the recently completed wheelchair ramp enhances accessibility to the courts and clubhouse.
Taking pride in being inclusive to all, the club provides opportunities for those who wish to play tennis with adaptive rules.
Head coach Stephen Pearce runs walking and chair tennis groups and can offer one to one sessions to suit individual needs.
Cheddar's chairman and welfare officer Sarah Strawbridge recently raised £795 for Children in Need after playing tennis for 12 hours.
For further information contact Pearce on 07904061301 or email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.