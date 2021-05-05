Cheddar Valley under-13s earn win at Weston on long-awaited return

Published: 5:00 PM May 5, 2021

Cheddar Valley under-13s came out on top at local rivals Weston in their first match for more than a year.

RFU guidelines have meant training has been sporadic, with social distancing limiting activities for much of the time to fitness only.

That ensured a nervy start as the teams did not really know how they would measure up and with Weston only able to field nine players there was a lot a space out wide.

Weston put the ball through the hands early on for the first try but Cheddar's response was immediate with a reorganisation of the defensive line and quick line speed the pressure started to show with four tries in quick succession giving them a 20-10 lead after the first quarter.

Cheddar's fitness and squad size began to tell in the second and third quarters, with an attacking defence and great teamwork lead by captain Cayford forcing a number of turnovers.

Accurate high balls put constant pressure on the hosts and Cheddar were able to capitalise, going into the last quarter with a 55-35 lead.

Weston kept their heads up, scoring two quick tries to halve the deficit in the final quarter before Cheddar crossed in the corner in the last two minutes to put the game beyond reach.