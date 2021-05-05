News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Cheddar Valley under-13s earn win at Weston on long-awaited return

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM May 5, 2021   
Action from the match between Cheddar Valley and Weston under-13s

Action from the match between Cheddar Valley and Weston under-13s - Credit: CVRFC

Cheddar Valley under-13s came out on top at local rivals Weston in their first match for more than a year.

RFU guidelines have meant training has been sporadic, with social distancing limiting activities for much of the time to fitness only.

That ensured a nervy start as the teams did not really know how they would measure up and with Weston only able to field nine players there was a lot a space out wide.

Weston put the ball through the hands early on for the first try but Cheddar's response was immediate with a reorganisation of the defensive line and quick line speed the pressure started to show with four tries in quick succession giving them a 20-10 lead after the first quarter.

Cheddar's fitness and squad size began to tell in the second and third quarters, with an attacking defence and great teamwork lead by captain Cayford forcing a number of turnovers.

You may also want to watch:

Accurate high balls put constant pressure on the hosts and Cheddar were able to capitalise, going into the last quarter with a 55-35 lead.

Weston kept their heads up, scoring two quick tries to halve the deficit in the final quarter before Cheddar crossed in the corner in the last two minutes to put the game beyond reach.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst seaside town
  2. 2 Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations
  3. 3 Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'
  1. 4 Closure of A370 in Weston for improvements
  2. 5 Youngster walks from Weston to Blackpool and raises more than £2k for charity
  3. 6 Wetherspoon pub closes in town centre
  4. 7 Who you can vote for in Avon and Somerset PCC elections
  5. 8 Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic
  6. 9 Weston takeaway owner awarded for donating thousands of meals in pandemic
  7. 10 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Banwell Bypass route.

North Somerset Council

Landowners could be forced to sell to make way for Banwell Bypass

Stephen Sumner

person
Flowerdown House to open as Beach Hotel in Weston

New seafront hotel for Weston as YMCA takes on Flowerdown House

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Somerset Legion House in Weston

Former seafront hotel for war veterans could become private apartments

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Sandylands - Episode 02 Picture shows: (L-R) Natalie Dew as Emily Verma and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Les V

Actors spotted in Weston as filming for Sandylands begins

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus