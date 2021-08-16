Cheddar Walking Football Club put Peasedown in their place

Published: 7:28 AM August 16, 2021

Cheddar Walking Football Club got the better of Peasedown at a tournament in Frome.

A Paul Randall goal, combined with some great goalkeeping by Bob Bunn, saw Cheddar reverse the scoreline from a defeat at Peasedown a few weeks ago.

And Rob Salway went close to a late second in a great team performance, which capped off the tournament well.

Cheddar had fallen to a 1-0 defeat against Shepton Mallet in their first match, with Tim Richens starring in defence until a late goal proved decisive.

The second game against hosts Frome proved a feisty affair, with Cheddar falling to a 2-0 defeat after the loss of a player for 'running'.

Russell Young was named star man for Cheddar, who had fallen to a 3-1 defeat against Clevedon a few days earlier.

Paul Chick gave them the lead, but the visitors used their experience to hit back and claim victory, as Cheddar hit the woodwork twice.

Spencer Lee's Blacks beat Oranges 2-1 in the latest inter-club clash as Rodgers and Shaun Palfrey netted either side of an own goal from Chris Underhill.

Jade Bayliss took the player of the match prize on this occasion.

Honours had finished even in a previous encounter, as Rodgers, Lee and Randall saw goals cancelled out by a hat-trick from Chick in a 3-3 draw.

*Cheddar Walking Football Club offers football for all levels, including a team for over-50s that plays league matches once a month and friendlies in between.

The weekly sessions take place on Thursdays at 7pm, with the first two free of charge, and they also cater for females on Tuesdays (7.30pm).

These are suitable for any age or experience and more details are available from tim.richens@icloud.com.



