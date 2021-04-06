Cheddar Walking footballers enjoy return to action after lockdown

Published: 9:00 AM April 6, 2021

Cheddar Walking Football Club returned to action with their first-ever annual Vice Chairman's Cup clash.

Teams were picked by current vice-chairman Paul 'Jock' Rodgers and Steve Henderson, with the latter claiming the bragging rights after a penalty shoot-out.

Having taken turns to select their teams from the 26 players available, almost exclusively from pre-lockdown attendees but also including former Weston star Mark Hudson, the Whites looked stronger on paper.

The yellow and blacks were well organised in defence, though, as Andy Burgess and Henderson led the attack in support of former professional Paul Randall to threaten Chris King's goal.

The Whites midfield of Ben and Kev Attwood, Paul Chick and Russell Young - both members of Geoff Clarke's Keyes Cup-winning team of 1983 - began to dominate, despite fine efforts by Chris Underhill and Youngberg for their rivals.

But Hudson and Jerry King could not break down a stubborn rearguard including Richens, Sheldon and man of the match Andy Wright.

Steve Gooding showed great form in goal, but was eventually beaten when Kevin Attwood's fierce shot hit a post and went into the net off the back of the goalkeeper.

Henderson's men levelled against the run of play Chris Underhill seized on a back pass from Sean Palfrey to slot pas King and the second half followed a similar pattern, as Whites had territorial advantage, but their opponents looked lively on the counter.

Jock's Jokers face the camera at Cheddar Walking Football Club's first Vice-Chairman's Cup clash - Credit: CWFC

Colin Batt was well protected by his defence at one end, while Gooding held firm at the other as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

A 10-minute sudden death session saw on change to the scoreline, with Henderson giving King no chance as he fired home the first penalty.

Rodgers sent his effort wide, meanwhile, as Henderson collected the trophy from sponsor Pro Touch (SW) Decorating, represented by Shaun Palfrey.

A club spokesman said: "The club would very much like to thank Shaun and Pro Touch for sponsoring this trophy as well as thanking main sponsors Cheddar Cider Barn and DJB Taxis.

"Our club would not survive without the financial support these firms give us, to keep going and support football for many people who thought their time in the beautiful game was long gone."

Sessions return on Thursday, April 8 at 7pm and anyone interested in giving it a try can just turn up.

Hendo's Heroes: Steve Gooding, Steve Henderson, Paul Randall, Clive Vaughan, Rob Sheldon, Tim Youngberg, Dave People, Ben Chick, Andy Wright, Andy Burgess, Chris Underhill, Paul Brice.

Jock's Jokers: Chris King, Paul Rodgers, Ben Attwood, Mark Hudson, Shaun Palfrey, Colin Batt, Kev Attwood, Jerry King, Tony Scott, Paul Chick, Russell Young, Steve Grant, Robin Boyd, Bruce Bayliss.

Shaun Palfrey of Pro Touch is seen presenting the trophy to winning captain Steve Henderson as club secretary Tim Richens looks on - Credit: CWFC

*Yellows beat Reds 1-0 as Cheddar Ladies Walking Football Club returned to action.

Cheddar Hockey Club stalwart Julie Rodgers played a leading role, as Jane White showed good skill and Lesley Chick a good range of passing similar to husband Paul.

Dawn Clarke, Paul's sister, displayed excellent control and passing throughout as strong defending by Sally Batt ad Julie Dwyer kept the dominant Yellows at bay.

Wendy Scott was lively in the Reds attack, supported by Kerry Hillier, Julie Postins and Cheryl Ward, with Nicky Fewin also instrumental.

Donna Paul, Jill Bassett and Karen Lawrence threatened for Yellows as the first half ended goalless, with Hillier and Sarah Williams starring for their respective sides after the restart.

The Yellows were awarded a penalty, but Rodgers saw her well-struck effort saved by Colin Batt - one of four Cheddar men to referee and play in goal - before the only goal arrived soon after as White's shot flew into the bottom corner.

Sessions are held on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm.

Reds: Kelly Hillier, Wendy Scott, Sally Batt, Julie Dwyer, Dawn Clarke, Julie Postins, Cheryl Ward, Nicky Frewin.

Yellows: Jane White, Julie Rodgers, Lesley Chick, Sarah Williams, Donna Paul, Jill Bassett, Karen Lawrence.















