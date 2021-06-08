News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Cheddar's walking footballers enjoy first-ever tour

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:49 AM June 8, 2021   
Cheddar Walking Football Club's men during their tour

Cheddar Walking Football Club's men during their tour - Credit: CWFC

Cheddar Walking Football Club's men enjoyed plenty of success on their inaugural tour recently.

Russell Young netted the historic first goal at Aldershot, before Keith Hooper - a Shots fan - and Paul Randall sealed a 3-0 win.

And after a 3-0 loss to Cove, Cheddar hit back to earn a 2-2 draw with Real Cove as Hooper and Randall netted again.

Chris King held firm against West Ham, with Randall netting the only goal of the game, before a host of subsidiary matches were also played.

Cheddar B lost 1-0 to West Ham B, then beat them 1-0 as Jerry King struck, before drawing 0-0 with the main Hammers side.

After another goalless draw, Cheddar beat West Ham B 2-1 as King netted again and namesake Chris saved a penalty.

Then following a 1-0 win for Cheddar B, with King on target once more, the day ended with West Ham B claiming a 1-0 victory.

Next up was Leyton Orient, with hotshot King netting the only goal of the main match for another Cheddar success.

More subsiduary matches were played, resulting in a pair of 1-0 wins, a 3-0 victory, a goalless draw, plus 2-0 and 4-2 defeats.

Kevin Attwood scored five of the seven goals, with Paul Rodgers also on target.

The final leg of the tour saw Cheddar facing opposition from Chelsea, with the west London club winning the main match thanks to a solitary first-half goal.

Cheddar: Richens, C King, Bunn, Attwood, Randall, J King, Hooper, Young, Palfrey, Rodgers.

*Cheddar Ladies battled to a 1-1 draw with Caldicot in their first external fixture.

After a scoreless first half, they took the lead in the third quarter thanks to a superb strike from Chelsea Llewellyn.

But with 10 minutes to go, Lindsay Rogers was beaten by a shot into the top corner and honours finished even.

Cheddar: 

Lindsay Rogers, Nikki Llewellyn, Julie Rogers, Nicky Frewin, Chelsea Llewellyn, Jane White, Sarah Williams. Subs: Kelly Hillier, Jane Morgan.

