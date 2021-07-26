Cheddar earn slender friendly win over Shepton rivals

Published: 12:00 PM July 26, 2021

Cheddar's walking football men came out narrow winners over Shepton Mallet in a superbly played friendly.

A Russell Young goal, assisted by Colin Batt, proved enough for a 1-0 win as Batt atoned for earlier misdemeanours as he twice went into the area to concede penalties.

Bob Bunn saw Shepton fail to convert either penalty, sparing Batt's blushes.

The early stages saw Shepton look organised and more practiced but they met a strong defence of Tim Richens and Clive Vaughan who were brilliantly backed up by Bunn in goal.

In midfield Barry Sampson, Shaun Palfrey and Russell Young were energetic and efficient, despite the hot conditions and up front Paul Randall kept possession superbly to remove the pressure off the hard worked defence.

But Cheddar did not support Randall well enough in attack and created little in the way of chances.

The introduction of Andy Wright, Rob Salway and Batt didn’t change things dramatically, although they all put a good shift in, especially the tough tackling Salway.

Cheddar were well supported by manager Paul Rodgers in the opening period, before his exit, and Palfrey kept the team nicely rotated but it looked as though the scoreline would remain blank, until Young rolled back the years and took a rare chance.

Both teams retired to the home of Cheddar sponsors, the Cider Barn, after the match where they were treated to some excellent food and a few pints.

If you would like to try walking football at Cheddar, just turn up at Kings Leisure Centre on a Thursday at 7pm.

Cheddar: Bob Bunn, Tim Richens, Clive Vaughan, Barry Sampson, Shaun Palfrey, Russell Young, Paul Randall, Andy Wright, Rob Salway, Colin Batt.