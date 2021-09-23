Cheddar AFC will be able to 'play with freedom' at Camelford says Mawford

Published: 9:00 AM September 23, 2021

Cheddar AFC will be competing in the FA Vase for the first time this season at Camelford AFC. - Credit: Archant

Manager Craig Mawford said Cheddar will be able to “play with freedom” and enjoy themselves when they take on Camelford in the FA Vase at Trefrew Park this Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed good starts to the season, with the Cheesemen currently fifth, with six wins, two draws and three defeats from their opening 11 Toolstation Western League Division One games.

The Camels, who play in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division West, are currently second with seven wins, one draw and two losses in their opening 10 games.

“It’s a long journey but a nice one for the club. We can go there and play with freedom and enjoy ourselves,” Mawford said.

“They are performing well in their league and picking up good results. We will back what we do and keep the belief that if we keep doing the right things results will come.”

Last year’s run to the second round was Cheddar’s best in the competition since 2018-19, where they were knocked out by St Austell.

The Cheesemen had wins over Sidmouth Town, Ivybridge Town and local rivals Ashton & Backwell United before being defeated by Tavistock.

Mawford added: “We will try to improve year on year so let’s see what happens on Saturday. It’s great for everyone to be involved in the club so fingers crossed we can stay in it for a bit longer.

“We have a few things to work on at training but I am firm believer in we should play to our strengths and focus on what we are good at. If we perform to our best then we cannot do any more.”

Cheddar head into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Sherborne Town, but Mawford said he was encouraged with his side's performance.

“It was a game whereby we had moments to take advantage and didn’t and they made the most of theirs. I would say the game was actually very even but they took their chances,” he said.

“We were missing six on Saturday and still competed so it shows we can compete with some of the better teams in our league regardless of the squad which is pleasing.

"It’s the same for a lot of the clubs at the moment. We are lucky we have a good-sized squad. I think it can impact a team if they are unlucky for the season.

“We could do with some minutes for the boys that are returning and putting some of them straight back in is difficult.”