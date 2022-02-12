Mawford: Cheddar will go into quarter-final tie with 'no pressure'

Cheddar will go into their Somerset Premier Cup quarter-final with "no pressure" but will "enjoy the occasion" according to manager Craig Mawford.

The Cup tie is taking place at Huish Park on February 15 and is potentially the biggest game that the club have played in since their FA Cup exploits of 2016 and 2019.

And prior to this, the club’s Somerset County League Premier/Division One Cup winning accolade back in season 1999/2000.

Cheddar secured a place in the quarters after a bye in the first round followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Radstock Town in the second through Ethan Reed's winner.

With the club being two games away from a potential final, the odds could not be tougher, as the Glovers, who play in the National League, are managed by former Stevenage boss Darren Sarll and understood to be fielding a strong squad.

"A lovely easy game after the run of games we have got coming, which will be really nice to go up against a professional outfit," Mawford said.

"It will be a nice one for the boys, it will be a nice occasion for the club and if we are honest it is one we can just go out and give a good account of ourselves and enjoy it.

“(We will) make sure that we are well equipped as we can be and we have got people available that we have and enjoy the occasion.

“I think it’s probably the highest level of opponent the club have played, which will be nice for them. Hopefully a lot of people will come down and have a look and they can see what a good club Cheddar is and how well the equip themselves and the other things in the background hopefully will maybe get a few more people down and watch than on a Saturday

“Hopefully it will can earn a bit more money to the club and it can be invested to make sure things are improved in the long run.

“We don’t play players like that every week. We have got a few lads that have supported Yeovil, they have been to watch them for a long time. It will a nice occasion to play against them and naturally go out with no pressure. No one is expecting us to do anything let’s see what happens."

And what would it mean if they progressed, Mawford added: "It will be massive for the club, a really scalp, a feather in the cap we have lot of work to get there but anything can happen.”