Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tennis: Cheddar youngster inspired by Wimbledon champion

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2019

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson gets the autograph of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson gets the autograph of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Archant

Cheddar Tennis Club junior Sam Sherwood-Dawson has been inspired to greater heights after a chance meeting with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson with the men's trophy at WimbledonCheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson with the men's trophy at Wimbledon

Nominated by club coach Stephen Pearce to receive a ticket for the penultimate day of the Championships with dad Tony, he visited the All England Club's tennis museum and Aorangi pavilion, where he also got a Djokovic autograph.

The Serbian ace went on to beat Roger Federer in five sets in the final and young Sherwood-Dawson now hopes to play on the Cheddar courts as much as possible.

*The club are holding Tennis For Kids during the school holidays for children aged four to 11 who have never played before.

The course, which costs £25, includes six sessions, a tennis racket, balls and t-shirt with the child's name and is full of fun games and drills.

Courses run from Sunday to Friday, from July 28, August 4 and August 11, and places can be booked at tennisforkids.uk/CheddarLawnTennisClub.

Junior camps are also being run by coach Stephen Pearce in weeks beginning July 29, August 5 and August 12, with morning courses for 5-10s and afternoon courses for 11 and over

Equipment is provided and details are at cheddartennisclub.co.uk or from stephenfpearce@gmail.com or 07904 061301.

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

Missing man last seen in Congresbury has been found

A missing person appeal has been launched for Robin Sandy.

Nursery struck by lightning will not open until next year as rebuild begins

A family reggae fun day to raise money for the Ready Steady Go nursery, which was struck by lightning, at the Golden Lion Pub in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity tea party raises cash for charity

The Bleadon WI hosted a charity tea party.

Schools raise money for charity

East Brent Academy pupils with their bags.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists