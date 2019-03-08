Tennis: Cheddar youngster inspired by Wimbledon champion

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson gets the autograph of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic Archant

Cheddar Tennis Club junior Sam Sherwood-Dawson has been inspired to greater heights after a chance meeting with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson with the men's trophy at Wimbledon Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson with the men's trophy at Wimbledon

Nominated by club coach Stephen Pearce to receive a ticket for the penultimate day of the Championships with dad Tony, he visited the All England Club's tennis museum and Aorangi pavilion, where he also got a Djokovic autograph.

The Serbian ace went on to beat Roger Federer in five sets in the final and young Sherwood-Dawson now hopes to play on the Cheddar courts as much as possible.

*The club are holding Tennis For Kids during the school holidays for children aged four to 11 who have never played before.

The course, which costs £25, includes six sessions, a tennis racket, balls and t-shirt with the child's name and is full of fun games and drills.

Courses run from Sunday to Friday, from July 28, August 4 and August 11, and places can be booked at tennisforkids.uk/CheddarLawnTennisClub.

Junior camps are also being run by coach Stephen Pearce in weeks beginning July 29, August 5 and August 12, with morning courses for 5-10s and afternoon courses for 11 and over

Equipment is provided and details are at cheddartennisclub.co.uk or from stephenfpearce@gmail.com or 07904 061301.