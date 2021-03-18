Cheltenham Festival: ones to watch on day three

Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021

Day three of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival features two championship races today (Thursday).

The Ryanair Chase looks ultra-competitive with Min attempting to retain his crown in the two-and-a-half mile event, whilst in the Stayers’ Hurdle 2019 and 2020 winners Paisley Park and Lisnagar Oscar face off in a fascinating clash.

Here's a race-by-race guide to the latest action:

1.20pm Grade One Marsh Novices’ Chase

This race centres on Envoi Allen. Unbeaten in 11 starts under Rules, he is a dual winner at the Cheltenham festival and looks one of the bankers of the meeting. Imperious in three starts over fences so far this term, he looks a cut above his rivals and should take a world of beating in the opener.

You may also want to watch:

Selection: Envoi Allen 4/6

1.55pm Pertemps Network Final

Champagne Platinum has been fancied for this event since finishing an eye-catching second at Haydock last time out. A handicap mark of 139 looks workable and he looks sure to go close. However, Come On Teddy boasts winning form at the track and is of interest along with Imperial Alcazar who easily landed the spoils at Warwick last time out. He could make up into a Graded performer and gets the nod here.

Selection: Imperial Alcazar 9/2

2.30pm Grade One Ryanair Chase

A vintage renewal of the two-and-a-half mile event. Willie Mullins has strong claims with last year’s winner Min. However, he did disappoint last time out and that makes stable companion Allaho of more interest. He bolted up at Thurles last time out and this looks a perfect opening for the seven-year-old. The British challenge is led by Imperial Aura and Saint Calvados, but the pair both have question marks to answer and Allaho looks the solid option.

Selection: Allaho 9/2

3.05pm Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle

This is all about Paisley Park. He was an impressive winner of this event in 2019 and was found to have a fibrillating heart when only seventh last year. He has roared back to form this term and impressed when defeating Thyme Hill in the Long Walk at Ascot, With that rival missing the race through injury, he is the clear form pick and can see off Lisnagar Oscar, the 2020 winner and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Sire Du Berlais in an interesting renewal of the three-mile event.

Selection: Paisley Park 15/8

3.40pm Plate Handicap Chase

Plenty in with chances including Farclas & A Wave Of The Sea who both look well-handicapped. However, Mister Whitaker is a course and distance winner at the Cheltenham Festival. He shaped with promise at Warwick on his latest start and also finished a good third in a handicap event at last year’s Festival. Down to a mark of 150, he looks of serious interest.

Selection: Mister Whitaker 12/1

4.15pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Willie Mullins has won all five runnings of this two-mile event and Glens Of Antrim looks an interesting runner for the Cloustton maestro. She is yet to win in three starts over timber, but shaped nicely at Leopardstown in December. Beaten at Naas on her latest start, conditions may have been too testing on that occasion and she will be suited by better ground. Roseys Hollow has won her last two races and also warrants a mention having beaten Royal Kahala at Fairyhouse last time out.

Selection: Glens Of Antrim 7/1

4.50pm Kim Muir Handicap Chase

An ultra-competitive finale in which Hold The Note makes appeal. He returned to form with a fine second at Newbury last time out and with conditions in his favour, he looks interesting off a mark of 140. He shades the verdict ahead of Deise Aba.

Selection: Hold The Note 7/1

