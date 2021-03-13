Four to watch at 2021 Cheltenham Festival

Published: 3:19 PM March 13, 2021

Paul Nicholls with (left to right) Bravemansgame, Politologue and Frodon during a stable visit at Manor Farm Stables, Ditcheat ahead of the Cheltenham Festival - Credit: PA

The Cheltenham Festival takes centre stage next week, with 28 races staged across four days of top-class action.

The best equine athletes from across Britain, Ireland and France will do battle and we have picked out a number of locally-trained horses to Weston-Super-Mare who could play leading roles at next week’s meeting.

Bravemansgame – Trainer: Paul Nicholls – Race: Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (3/1, Wednesday)

Bought for £370,000, Bravemansgame has turned a corner for Somerset maestro Paul Nicholls this term.

The six-year-old finished a good second to subsequent Betfair Hurdle scorer Soaring Glory on his hurdling debut at Chepstow in October and has won his three subsequent starts. That latest victory was particularly impressive as he slammed his rivals to record a first Grade One success in the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

You may also want to watch:

The Brave Mansonnien gelding travelled smartly that day and put the race to bed in emphatic fashion, leaving his trainer to draw comparisons with his former Gold Cup winner Denman.

Bravemansgame is now a general 3/1 chance for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and is rated by Nicholls as his best chance of a winner at this year’s meeting.

Adagio – Trainer: David Pipe – Race: Triumph Hurdle (10/1, Friday)

Nicholashayne handler David Pipe is chasing Grade One success on the Friday of the meeting with Adagio.

Formerly trained in France, the four-year-old has won three of his four starts for Pipe, which included a smooth victory at Cheltenham in December.

Adagio announced himself as a live player for the Triumph Hurdle when recording a smart success in the Grade One Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow, showing a good turn of foot to defeat Nassalam.

This year’s Triumph looks a hot renewal with Tritonic unbeaten in two starts over timber, whilst Zanahiyr also puts an unbeaten record on the line. However, Adagio is a proven Grade One winner and is capable of further improvement.

Champagne Court – Trainer: Jeremy Scott – Race: Plate Handicap Chase (33/1, Thursday) or Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (33/1)

Somerset trainer Jeremy Scott enjoyed Grade One success earlier this season courtesy of Dashel Drasher’s Ascot Chase victory and could have a dark horse for the Cheltenham Festival in Champagne Court.

The eight-year-old was far from disgraced at last year’s meeting when eighth in a competitive Listed handicap, but has failed to fire so far this term. However, there were hints of a revival at Warwick last time out when he finished a staying-on third in a handicap event at Warwick.

Rated 134 over fences, there might just be scope for improvement off that mark if connections decide to take in the Plate Handicap Chase at next week’s meeting. The Court Cave gelding is also entered in the Martin Pipe over hurdles and could exploit an attractive looking handicap mark of 135.

Frodon – Trainer: Paul Nicholls – Race: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup (10/1, Friday)

Frodon and regular rider Bryony Frost created history at last year’s Cheltenham Festival when Frost became the first woman to win a Grade One contest over fences in Britain in the Ryanair Chase.

The duo have gone from strength to strength since, winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and are now destined for Jump Racing’s Blue Riband event, the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup.

There are slight question marks about Frodon’s stamina over the three and a quarter-mile trip. However, he has proven form at Cheltenham and could be a lively each-way player for the feature contest.

He will have his work cut out however in a race for the ages. Al Boum Photo is bidding to become the second horse this century to win three successive renewals of the Gold Cup, whilst with the likes of Champ, Santini, A Plus Tard and Native River also in the mix, there are plenty of contenders for the feature event of the meeting.

For the best daily tips and analysis for the Cheltenham Festival, head to bettingexpert.com. 18+ please gamble responsibly.