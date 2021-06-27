Chicken Tikka Mo Salah crowned Leisure League's Premier League champions

Published: 9:00 AM June 27, 2021

Leisure League Premier Division side Chicken Tikka Mo Salah finished the season strongly to finish two points ahead of last season’s champions Moves Like Agger.

However, there was some good news for Moves Like Agger's Luke Turk after his 16 goals secured the Golden Boot.

In Division One, She Was Only XI were too strong for the rest to win the title, scoring a whopping 44 goals in 10 games and finishing with the top three scorers in the division.

Luke Edwards finished top of the pile with 13 goals to pick up the Golden Boot award.

Scoops FC finished as runners-up and will also be promoted to the Premier, securing an immediate return following relegation last term.

Division Two winners Dyslexia Untied leapfrogged MFC on the final day of the season to take the title on goal difference.

MFC had it all wrapped up until a surprising loss on the final day opened the door for Dyslexia Untied to overtake them.

Despite missing out on the title, MFC will be promoted as runners-up and Matt Stewart finished as the Golden Boot winner for Division Two.

