Weston's Christmas Cracker races provide special annual treat for runners of all ages

Weston Athletic Club donating money to Weston Hospicecare after the Christmas Cracker 10k. Archant

Weston Athletic Club hosted its annual Christmas Cracker races on Weston beach with 2,000 runners taking part despite Sunday's Storm Atiyah.

Reindeer, snowmen, Christmas trees, penguins, elves, Santas and even a lobster lined up in their droves to take on the Christmas Cracker 10k and junior Mini Cracker 2k races.

Winds gusting at over 50mph threatened havoc with the fancy dress, but undeterred, the runners persevered.

The first three runners to finish the 10k all put in spectacular performances and first to cross the line was David Eagon of Bristol & West AC in 36.28.

Last year's winner Tom Lander of BAD Tri was runner-up in 37.06 while Jonny Reep of Wellingborough and District AC took third place in 37.14.

No stranger to Cracker victories, Annabel Granger of Bristol & West AC stormed to victory in the women's race with her time of 41.49.

Julie Dixon of Bideford AAC traded places with Granger after last year's battle to finish second in 42.33, while Victoria Ratcliffe of Somer AC took third place with her 43.27 finish.

In the primary age race, Oisin O'Hallaran was first boy to finish in 8.37, 30 seconds ahead of Connor Price in 9.07, followed by Luke Richards in 9.17.

Sophie Carratt won the girls' race in 9.22, followed by Olive Leaney in 10.01, while Lexie Dearing and Mia Duncan crossed the line together in 11.02.

In the secondary age race, Oliver Andrews repeated last year's race to victory in 7.36, as Eoin O'Hallaran followed in 7.46 with Seb Leaney taking third place in 8.16.

Emily Freeman won the girls' race in 8.56, followed by Harriet Hobbs in 10.12 and Annabelle Isgrove in 11.16.

Malcolm Gammon, Weston Athletic Club's race director, said: "Huge congratulations to all the runners who braved the strong cold winds to compete in our races on Sunday. Everyone did so well, and I loved seeing all the smiling faces and amazing fancy dress outfits

"We had over 220 people helping out on the day, working in very challenging conditions and they all did an amazing job with great comments from our race participants. Thank you to everyone involved."

Entry for next year's Cracker races will open in July 2020, but the club's next races take place on Weston's prom on Thursday December 19.

More information can be found on the club's website at westonac.co.uk/promrun