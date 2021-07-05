Churchill defeat Frome to maintain unbeaten start to season

Published: 5:04 PM July 5, 2021

Churchill stretched their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a seven-wicket victory against Frome thirds in a rain-affected match.

Having won the toss Churchill captain Jack Masters elected to bowl first on a day that looked set to be hit by the weather.

Early wickets from the ever-performing opening duo of George Brafield (2-15) and Oli Masters (3-19) left the relegation battlers looking light for runs on 32-4.

Aggressive middle over batting from the travelling team dragged the score up to 102-5 and with the game in the balance Tom Broom entered the attack.

Strong death bowling from Churchill’s wonder signing Broom (3-20) saw Frome dismissed for 135.

You may also want to watch:

The heavens opened for a period of time, however the game continued with the home side needing 136 runs to take the points.

Opening batsmen Masters and Ben Corfield put on 19 before Masters was caught at mid-off to a ball that slowed in a now sticky pitch.

Corfield and Harry Fear took the game away from league strugglers Frome, before Fear fell for 31.

And Corfield continued to score a well-made 59 not out, proving himself once again to be a strong anchor in the Churchill batting line-up.

Contributions from George Brafield (8) and Kyran Gale (12 not out) saw Churchill to a comfortable victory and they now look to this weekend where they travel to Wembdon looking to make it 11 unbeaten and maintain the Somerset team of the month status.