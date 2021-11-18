Churchill CC end successful 2021 season with dinner and awards evening

All smiles for Churchill CC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Churchill Cricket Club held their annual end of season presentation dinner last Saturday.

After having enjoyed an excellent meal, 48 guests were told that the past season had been a very successful one for the club.

The first XI had one their division in the Somerset League and next year would be playing in Division Four.

In the process they had won team of the month for June and also the Sunday Independent Cup which is the award for the team gaining the most points of all those in the league for the season.

The under-19's had reached the County 2020 Finals day and the second XI had finished the season mid table in their division.

In addition to this success the mid-week side had reached the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup Final, only to be defeated by Shaftesbury Road, and finished third in their division.

The Sunday team were also successful in a number of their friendlies.

The following individual awards were then made: First XI Player of the season to Oli Masters and Player's Player awarded to George Brafield.

Second XI Player of the season to Dave Eckett and Player's Player to Mike Wilson.

The Clubman of the Year award was presented to Andrew Pearce and the Mary Masters Cup to Rhys Tomlin.