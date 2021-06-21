Churchill keep unbeaten run going with victory at Uphill Caste thirds

Published: 2:10 PM June 21, 2021

Oli Masters in action for Churchill CC during his side's three wicket victory at Uphill Castle CC thirds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Churchill maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a three-wicket victory at Uphill Castle thirds.

Having won the toss Churchill captain Jack Masters elected to bowl first.

Following a strong opening 16 overs Churchill had the home side three wickets down mostly thanks to opening bowler Oli Masters, who took two for 13 in eight overs and proved too much to handle for the Uphill top order.

Runs from Bradley Patch (24) and Jacob Matthews (32) bolstered Uphill's total as Churchill eased up in the middle overs.

However, six wickets fell in the last 10 overs to see Uphill dismissed for 160 from 39.1 overs.

Kyran Gale (2-28), Harry Fear (2-17), George Brafield (3-24) and Mike Pye (1-27) shared the wickets to fall.

The Churchill batting got off to a usual comfortable start with openers Jack Masters and Ben Corfield getting the home side to the first batting point.

Corfield would, however, be caught behind for nine off opening bowler Neve Kennedy.

One would prove to bring two as Fear had a short stay at the crease and was bowled by Kennedy next ball for a golden duck.

Nonetheless, a couple of strong innings from Churchill’s batting line-up would prove sufficient to get them over the line and secure the 35-point victory.

Captain Masters batted well for 56, as Brafield (29), Will Pearce (19), Oli Masters (14 not out), Tom Broom (11) and Pye (8 not out) saw them home.



Churchill welcome Temple Cloud seconds in a top of the table clash at the Recreation Ground on Saturday at 1.30pm.