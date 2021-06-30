Churchill beat Temple Cloud rivals to maintain unbeaten start to season

Published: 1:00 PM June 30, 2021

Churchill CC's Harry Fear on his way to 68 against Temple Cloud seconds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Churchill moved into the second half of the season still top of the table after beating Temple Cloud seconds by 54 runs.

The top two sides in Somerset League Division 6N came together in a mouth watering tie.

And it was Temple Cloud who won the toss and put their hosts into bat on a pitch that appeared to offer support for both bat and ball.

Churchill raced to 20 before Jack Masters (18) was caught at mid-off from the bowling of C Wilton (1-38).

Harry Fear (68) and David Eckett (23) batted nicely and guided Churchill to 108 before the latter fell to the bowling of Alex Comer (1-12).

David Eckett in action for Churchill CC during their 54-run win against Temple Cloud CC seconds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

You may also want to watch:

Shortly afterwards, Fear reached his second half-century of the season before being caught by Dan Raisbeck off the bowling of H Pledge (1-30).

With the platform set, the home side pushed on in the remaining 15 overs to drive the score onwards with eye catching cameos from George Brafield (20), Kyran Gale (19 not out), Oli Masters (14) and Tom Broom (11).

Ben Blackmore (3-54) and Richard Appleyard (1-34) claimed the other wickets to fall for the visitors.

After 40 overs, Churchill finished on 209, leaving the game nicely poised heading into the tea break.

Temple Cloud’s pursuit of 210 began slowly, as Churchill’s openers kept it tight before Brafield (1-17) struck Tom Haydon (3) on the pads, claiming the first scalp of the innings.

Comer (30) and Ingram (17) upped the ante, putting Churchill under pressure by reaching 50 within 14 overs.

All smiles for George Brafiled (red helmet) and Harry Fear (blue helmet) during their match with Temple Cloud CC seconds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Man of the match Michael Pye (3-22) along with Gale (0-19) wrestled back control for the hosts and as runs dried up, wickets began to fall.

Temple slipped to 118-6 after Broom (0-27) and Dominic Bush (2-33) continued the good work by Pye and Gale.

Blackmore continued his good performance with a sturdy 35 not out, moving the score over 150.

But with the game drawing to a close, Oli Masters (2-28) returned for his second spell to claim two more wickets and two extra points which may prove vital come the last weekend of August.

Churchill finished as worthy victors and head into the second half of the season unbeaten and with their lead at the top extended to 17 points.

They host Frome on Saturday (1.30pm) as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games, after eight wins and one draw.