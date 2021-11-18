Churchill Club 70 end winless run with five-star performance

Weston & District League returns for another week of football. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Churchill Club 70 bounced back to winning ways in Weston & District League Division One in a week affected by the Somerset Junior Cup.

The game was only one played in Division One as Churchill beat Yatton & Cleeve United A 5-0 with a hat-trick from Tom Henzel and a goal apiece from Kyle Puckey and Jasper Badger.

In Division Two, the top two teams Weston Town and Cheddar A played at the Hans Price Arena with Town winning 3-0.

Dan Hiscox, Jake Marshman and Tom Ogborne all netted.

Andy Young scored for West Wick as they went down 2-1 against Lodway.

Winscombe A and Wrington Redhill Reserves were involved in an eight-goal thriller as Redhill took the points in a 5-3 win.

Nick Anderson, Chris Holland, Joe Moore and Ethan Williams plus an own goal scored for the Redskins while James Fewings (2) and Keith Prowse-Ball scored for the hosts.

Clevedon United B continued their 100 percent record as Mitch Scott (4), Harvey Williams (2) and Vincent Northcott all scored in a 7-2 win v Berrow.

Axbridge United had Dan Bushall and Jack Luff to thank as they netted in a 2-1 win at Locking Park.

Nailsea United Utd B also won 2-1 as they beat Sporting Weston Reserves with Tony Peacock and Ryan Lester on target as George Harvey replied.

There was another 2-1 scoreline at Clevedon School as Swiss Valley Rangers took revenge for a previous defeat against Weston Celtic.

Goal machine Harry Smith and Lewis Torrington scored for Rangers with Oscar Collins replying for Celtic.

In Division 4 A, Worle Rangers Resrves lost for the first time this season with a 3-2 defeat against Nailsea United Colts.

Nick Lee's double was not enough as Jordi Stillwood (2) and Jack Allen netted for the Colts.

A brace of goals from Alfie Walters and a goal each from Matt Lacey and Josh Grist saw ST George EIG A win 4-2 against Congresbury from whom Percy Foord and Ronnie Allen scored.

In Division 4 B unbeaten Haywood Village won 3-0 against West Wick Reserves as Kev Cosham, Ash Brown and Ash Towler all scored.

Ed Gillions (2), Chris Ramsome and Ben Cherson all scored for Isle of Wedmore Reserves in a 4-0 win at AFC Nailsea Reserves.

Weston & District League Fixtures November 20: All kick-off at 3pm.

Division One:

Clapton in Gordano v Hutton Reserves (K Tasker)

Clevedon United A v Locking Park (M Smith)

Sporting Weston v Nailsea United A (S Venn)

Worle Reserves v Worle Rangers (I Smith)

Yatton & Cleeve Av Uphill Castle A (S Donald)

Division Two:

Congresbury Reserves v Banwell Reserves (K Wasilewski)

Lodway v Isle of Wedmore (D Hunt)

Selkirk v Winscombe A (M Sprague)

Division Three:

Axbridge v St Georges Reserves (J White)

Burnham A v Nailsea United B (S Cahill)

Locking Park Reserves v Swiss Valley Rangers

Division Four A:

Nailsea Untied C v Yatton & Cleeve B

Worle Rangers Reserves v Axbridge Reserves C Donald

Division Four B:

AFC Nailsea Reserves v Worle Rangers A (C Jeffery)

Weston St Johns v West Wick Reserves