Churchill Club 70 end winless run with five-star performance
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Churchill Club 70 bounced back to winning ways in Weston & District League Division One in a week affected by the Somerset Junior Cup.
The game was only one played in Division One as Churchill beat Yatton & Cleeve United A 5-0 with a hat-trick from Tom Henzel and a goal apiece from Kyle Puckey and Jasper Badger.
In Division Two, the top two teams Weston Town and Cheddar A played at the Hans Price Arena with Town winning 3-0.
Dan Hiscox, Jake Marshman and Tom Ogborne all netted.
Andy Young scored for West Wick as they went down 2-1 against Lodway.
Winscombe A and Wrington Redhill Reserves were involved in an eight-goal thriller as Redhill took the points in a 5-3 win.
Nick Anderson, Chris Holland, Joe Moore and Ethan Williams plus an own goal scored for the Redskins while James Fewings (2) and Keith Prowse-Ball scored for the hosts.
Most Read
- 1 Weston man dies after assault
- 2 Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report
- 3 Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar
- 4 Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building
- 5 Aldi looking to open three stores in area
- 6 PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday services take place across area
- 7 Blakehay Theatre will reopen next year
- 8 Hair loss clinic opens in Weston
- 9 Investigation into assault on 15-year-old boy
- 10 Weston RNLI retires lifeboat used by station for 20 years
Clevedon United B continued their 100 percent record as Mitch Scott (4), Harvey Williams (2) and Vincent Northcott all scored in a 7-2 win v Berrow.
Axbridge United had Dan Bushall and Jack Luff to thank as they netted in a 2-1 win at Locking Park.
Nailsea United Utd B also won 2-1 as they beat Sporting Weston Reserves with Tony Peacock and Ryan Lester on target as George Harvey replied.
There was another 2-1 scoreline at Clevedon School as Swiss Valley Rangers took revenge for a previous defeat against Weston Celtic.
Goal machine Harry Smith and Lewis Torrington scored for Rangers with Oscar Collins replying for Celtic.
In Division 4 A, Worle Rangers Resrves lost for the first time this season with a 3-2 defeat against Nailsea United Colts.
Nick Lee's double was not enough as Jordi Stillwood (2) and Jack Allen netted for the Colts.
A brace of goals from Alfie Walters and a goal each from Matt Lacey and Josh Grist saw ST George EIG A win 4-2 against Congresbury from whom Percy Foord and Ronnie Allen scored.
In Division 4 B unbeaten Haywood Village won 3-0 against West Wick Reserves as Kev Cosham, Ash Brown and Ash Towler all scored.
Ed Gillions (2), Chris Ramsome and Ben Cherson all scored for Isle of Wedmore Reserves in a 4-0 win at AFC Nailsea Reserves.
Weston & District League Fixtures November 20: All kick-off at 3pm.
Division One:
Clapton in Gordano v Hutton Reserves (K Tasker)
Clevedon United A v Locking Park (M Smith)
Sporting Weston v Nailsea United A (S Venn)
Worle Reserves v Worle Rangers (I Smith)
Yatton & Cleeve Av Uphill Castle A (S Donald)
Division Two:
Congresbury Reserves v Banwell Reserves (K Wasilewski)
Lodway v Isle of Wedmore (D Hunt)
Selkirk v Winscombe A (M Sprague)
Division Three:
Axbridge v St Georges Reserves (J White)
Burnham A v Nailsea United B (S Cahill)
Locking Park Reserves v Swiss Valley Rangers
Division Four A:
Nailsea Untied C v Yatton & Cleeve B
Worle Rangers Reserves v Axbridge Reserves C Donald
Division Four B:
AFC Nailsea Reserves v Worle Rangers A (C Jeffery)
Weston St Johns v West Wick Reserves