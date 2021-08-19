News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Clinical Churchill CC beat Hunstpil & District to move closer to promotion

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021   
Churchill CC have picked up 13 wins from their 16 matches this season.

Churchill moved a step closer to winning the Somerset League Division 6N title with a 228-run win over Huntspill & District seconds.

Second-from-bottom Huntspill & District won the toss and elected to field and looked to cause an upset when Thomas Greenway took three wickets for 27 runs.

Ben Whitcombe (17), Ben Corfield, (4) and Harry Fear (6) were all removed to pave the way for George Brafield to step up.

Brafield helped steady Churchill’s innings with his first century of the season before being caught by Brandon Durkin off the bowling of Kevin Dibble for 122.

And half-centuries from Kyran Gale (55) and Dom Bush (57 not out) saw Churchill end on an imposing 325-7 from their 40 overs.

Hunstpill & Distict struggled to get going in reply and Bush (4-16) removed Dibble, Tim James and Martyn Roper to put Churchill in a commanding position.

Michael Pye (2-23) removed Brandon Durkin, caught by Brafield, to leave the visitors on 47-4.

From the fifth to ninth wicket, Huntspill & District scored only seven runs and despite Greenway putting on 20 for the last wicket, he was bowled out by Ben Corfield (3-19) as the visitors ended on 97 all out and handed Churchill their fourth win in row.

Churchill return to action this Saturday in their final home game of the season as they look to clinch promotion against Uphill Castle thirds.

Weston-super-Mare News

