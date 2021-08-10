Brilliant Corfield leads Churchill to 163-run victory over Shapwick & Polden

Published: 2:30 PM August 10, 2021

All smiles for Churchill CC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ben Corfield's 97 led Churchill to their third victory in a row at Shapwick & Polden thirds to move top of Somerset League Division 6N.

On a rain-affected day, a delayed start saw S&P win the toss and unsurprisingly elect to field first.

It proved to be a good decision as just six overs in the the visitors found themselves two wickets down having lost opener Ben Whitcombe (8) and number three Harry Fear (0).

However, the maturity and patience of other opening batsman Ben Corfield (97) kept the Churchill innings together.

It would be the supporting acts of newly appointed captain George Brafield (22) and Kyran Gale (16) that would bring Churchill up to an above-par score of 197 from their 30 overs.

The S&P innings struggled to get going in the face of disciplined opening bowling from Brafield (3-13) and Oli Masters (3-5).

This, followed by four overs of tricky spin from Mike Pye (3-6) and accurate line and length from returning great Chris Langley (1-7), meant S&P fell rather short with the home side eventually capitulating to an underwhelming 34 all out and earned Churchill the win by 163 runs.

Churchill now have two home games on the bounce where they take on struggling sides Huntspill & District seconds and then Uphill Castle thirds.