Churchill end Proper Job Weston & District Midweek season with victory

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:00 PM September 1, 2022
Claverham captain Tom Gamble presents the match ball to Churchill captain Stuart Kemp.

Claverham captain Tom Gamble (right) presents the match ball to Churchill captain Stuart Kemp (left). - Credit: Tony James

Churchill ended The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Division Two season with victory over Claverham recently.

They took advantage of perfect conditions to race to 149 in an unbroken first wicket partnership.

Jack Kearns fell just short of a century on 95.

Claverham struggled to match the required run rate, losing wickets at crucial moments, as they finished on 116-4.

The final standings see Winscombe crowned Division Two champions, after five wins from their seven games, with 163 points.

The Consolation Cup final between Claverham (Yatton) and Winscombe takes place at Claverham’s Recreation Ground tonight (Thursday, 5.45pm).

Division 2

P W D Bt Bwl Points

Winscombe 7 5 0 68 45 163

Huntspill & District 7 4 1 64 40 149

Claverham 7 4 2 54 39 143

Churchill 7 2 3 56 35 126

East Huntspill 7 2 2 56 38 124

Presidents 7 2 2 53 33 116

Mark 7 2 1 55 33 113

Cleeve Ducks 7 1 1 43 30 88

