Churchill end Proper Job Weston & District Midweek season with victory
- Credit: Tony James
Churchill ended The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Division Two season with victory over Claverham recently.
They took advantage of perfect conditions to race to 149 in an unbroken first wicket partnership.
Jack Kearns fell just short of a century on 95.
Claverham struggled to match the required run rate, losing wickets at crucial moments, as they finished on 116-4.
The final standings see Winscombe crowned Division Two champions, after five wins from their seven games, with 163 points.
The Consolation Cup final between Claverham (Yatton) and Winscombe takes place at Claverham’s Recreation Ground tonight (Thursday, 5.45pm).
Division 2
P W D Bt Bwl Points
Winscombe 7 5 0 68 45 163
Huntspill & District 7 4 1 64 40 149
Claverham 7 4 2 54 39 143
Churchill 7 2 3 56 35 126
East Huntspill 7 2 2 56 38 124
Presidents 7 2 2 53 33 116
Mark 7 2 1 55 33 113
Cleeve Ducks 7 1 1 43 30 88