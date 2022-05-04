Ruthless Churchill performance caps of unbeaten pre-season
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Churchill ended pre-season with a resounding 10-wicket friendly victory against a Lympsham & Belverdere XI on Saturday.
Having won their first two pre-season friendlies against Mark and Stanton Drew, Churchill won the toss and elected to bowl.
They took control early on through opening bowlers Oli Masters (8-3-8-0) and George Brafield (4-1-6-3).
It was Brafield’s initial breakthrough, trapping Kevin Crockett (0) lbw, that was the catalyst for what would be be a very good bowling display from the hosts.
Brafield would go on to claim the scalps of Brian Hosey (0) and Sam Neate (4).
It was then the turn of 2022 signing Cam Polledri (4-3-1-1) who bowled Nathan Hancock (4) despite great resilience shown by the batsman.
Harry Fear (6-1-26-5) replaced Masters and continued the wicket taking for Churchill despite cameos from Jon Lodge (29) and Jack Neville (18).
The return of spinner Mike Pye (6.2-0-27-1) saw Sam Jennings (0) trapped lbw and L&B dismissed for just 71.
It was then over to Churchill’s opening batsmen to get the home team over the line.
Despite the low total captain Ben Corfield (38 not out) and debutant Harry Connock (30 not out) attacked the L&B bowlers, with Connock finishing the game in style with a six pulled over mid-wicket to end the chase after just 8.5 overs.
Churchill now turn to Saturday where they travel to North Curry and begin their Division Four campaign following their promotion last year.