Masters ton in vain as Churchill suffer second straight loss to Horrington

Published: 1:00 PM July 20, 2021

Jack Masters' maiden century wasn’t enough as Horrington inflicted a second defeat in a row on Churchill.

Having won the toss on a hot day, Churchill skipper Masters elected to bat on what proved to be a very good batting track.

The Churchill innings started off steadily before George Brafield departed for three having been bowled by opening bowler Alex Lane-Sellers.

Harry Fear came to the crease as he and Masters looked to move the score along towards the first drinks break at 15 overs.

Fear would depart for 27 when he was caught at deep mid-wicket by James Cox.

This would allow the attacking Churchill middle order to score quickly alongside Masters (103), who scored his first ever century, as Oli Masters, Will Pearce and Lewis Gilbert scored 36, 36 not out and 21 not out respectively.

Churchill finished their innings on 242-5 and chasing down a big total, Horrington opener James Cox played attacking cricket from the get go.

With Churchill's bowling being punished it was Brafield (2-17) who would keep the pressure on as he removed Tom Wood (0) and Jason Lane-Sellers (seven).

As the runs continued to flow it was moments of magic giving Churchill hope.

The first came with an extraordinary run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Dom Bush as he removed Iain Locke (six).

It was then the turn of Liam Wookey who spectacularly caught Graham Russell (seven) one-handed whilst backtracking towards the boundary.

In the end this proved to be in vain as James Cox was eventually bowled by Will Pearce for a brilliant 167.

The game was brought home by Horrington captain Sam Pardey who batted well for 22 not out as Churchill fell to third in the Somerset League Division 6N table.

Churchill travel to Lympsham & Belvedere seconds as they look to recover from their latest defeat this weekend.