Churchill's Corfield scores first 100 of Weston & District Midweek League season

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:05 PM June 14, 2021   
Burnham on Sea captain Brad House and Hunstpill & District's Matt Osmant.

Burnham on Sea captain Brad House (left) presenting the Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match to Hunstpill & District's Matt Osmant (right). - Credit: Tony James

Churchill's Ben Corfield scored the first century in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League this season with 118 not out against Division Two rivals Cleeve Ducks.

Will Pearce contributed 59 to an imposing total of 232-3 with Dave Havingden being rewarded for his perseverance with 2-39.

The Ducks made a spirited response to such a daunting target as Leighton Grant made 75 which enabled them to claim maximum batting points as they finished on 167-8.

Hunstpill & District's captain Sam Lillycroft with Burnham on Sea captain Brad House

Hunstpill & District's captain Sam Lillycroft (left) presenting the match ball to Burnham on Sea captain Brad House (right). - Credit: Tony James

In Division One, Burnham-on-Sea bounced back from last week's one-wicket defeat at Weston by the narrowest of margins with a one-run win against Huntspill & District.

Brad House top scored with 44 and Keiran Tasker made 28 as Burnham totalled 149-6, but Matt Osmant led the Huntspill reply with 80 as they seemed set to reach their target before a late collapse saw them finish on 148-8 to concede victory by a single run.

Nathan Gimblett took 2-32 and Archie Stamp claimed 5-17.

Weston & District Midweek Cricket League fixtures (6pm)

Thursday June 17, Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup quarter-final: Churchill v Winscombe.

Division One: Weston v Shaftsbury Road Division One.

