Churchill's Corfield scores first 100 of Weston & District Midweek League season
Churchill's Ben Corfield scored the first century in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League this season with 118 not out against Division Two rivals Cleeve Ducks.
Will Pearce contributed 59 to an imposing total of 232-3 with Dave Havingden being rewarded for his perseverance with 2-39.
The Ducks made a spirited response to such a daunting target as Leighton Grant made 75 which enabled them to claim maximum batting points as they finished on 167-8.
In Division One, Burnham-on-Sea bounced back from last week's one-wicket defeat at Weston by the narrowest of margins with a one-run win against Huntspill & District.
Brad House top scored with 44 and Keiran Tasker made 28 as Burnham totalled 149-6, but Matt Osmant led the Huntspill reply with 80 as they seemed set to reach their target before a late collapse saw them finish on 148-8 to concede victory by a single run.
Nathan Gimblett took 2-32 and Archie Stamp claimed 5-17.
Weston & District Midweek Cricket League fixtures (6pm)
Thursday June 17, Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup quarter-final: Churchill v Winscombe.
Division One: Weston v Shaftsbury Road Division One.