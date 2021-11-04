Organ leads the way with victory in Brean Golf Club Winter League Stableford

CJ Organ hit a superb round of 44 points to pick up the Winter League Stableford on Saturday.

He enjoyed a three point cushion over the rest of the field which was led by Scott Lismore and Ian Adams.

The duo both handed in scores of 41 with Lismore taking second on the back nine ahead of Adams.

Steve Hill scored 39 points for the second day running but after just missing out on the prizes on Saturday he found himself top of the pile on Sunday.

After a very wet and windy start the early part of the Winter League entry list was decimated but Hill teed off mid-morning and swept his way to victory.

You may also want to watch:

He was one point clear of his playing partner Jason Cracroft and Brian Read.

A countback over the closing nine holes decided that Read would receive the runners up prize on the day though ahead of Cracroft.

Tim Amy and Tony McCann took the opening round of the Seniors Winter League when they won two ball Medalford event.

The front nine holes was scored as a betterball medal with the back nine Stableford points total being deducted from the nett score to find the winners.

Amy and McCann scored four to lead a trio of six shooters. After a countback the "A Team" of Ian Adams and Mike Allen were placed second ahead of Brian Reeves and Ken Ponter with Trevor Pitt and Vincent Ford settling for fourth.

Brian Reeves, Chris Stephens and Vincent Ford breezed to victory in the second round of the Seniors Winter League on a blustery Thursday morning. They combined for a superb 128 total to win by six from Trevor Pitt, Kevin Davies and John Ham.

The final game for the Brean seniors in 2021 ended in a draw when they entertained the Minehead Warreners at home on Wednesday afternoon.

And Don Edmondson and Vincent Ford dispatched their West Somerset opponents by an emphatic nine and seven scoreline.