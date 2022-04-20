Clapton in Gordano reach Hospital Cup final after beating Clevedon United A in penalty shootout

Clapton in Gordano beat Clevedon United A 3-0 on penalties to reach the Hospital Cup final. - Credit: Simon Horn

After playing out a 1-1 draw in Division One of the Weston & District League, Clevedon United A and Clapton-in-Gordano met again the the semi-final of the Hospital Cup on Saturday.

This time the encounter ended in a 2-2 draw as Clapton won the penalty shoot-out 3-0 to play Sporting Weston in the final.

Tim Brown scored for CIG in the league game and Ryan Anderson and Jordan Pooley in the cup match.

In the Challenge Cup semi-final Swiss Valley Rangers will play Berrow in the final after beating St George EIG Reserves 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.

Harry Smith, Joseph Boardman and Lewis Torrington scored for Rangers as Joe Richards, Sam Brooks (penalty) and Ben Stitfall scored for Easton.

In the Page Shield first round St George EIG A won 7-3 at Isle of Wedmore Reserves thanks Matt Harris' hat-trick, Charley Songer's double and singles from Paul Francis and Ben Bohin.

Sam Neal, Ben Leavey plus an own goal accounted for Wedmore's tally.

In the quarter-final of the same competition Haywood Village beat West Wick Reserves 4-0 with doubles from Clive Griffiths and Ashley Towler.

In Division One leaders Worle Rangers won 2-0 at last season's champions Portishead Town A as Josh Randall and Keaton Pullin netted.

Dean Chrisostomou scored five times for Sporting Weston as they beat Hutton Reserves 7-0 with further goals scored by Charlie James and Jack Easter.

Division Two champions Weston Town ran riot at Banwell Reserves, winning 9-1 as Tom Ogbourne helped himself to a hat-trick.

Josh Skuse added a doubles, with singles from Connor Harding-James and Will Hillman completing the scoring as experienced striker Ross Stockhall scored Banwell's goal.

Cheddar A are in pole position for the runners-up spot after they won 2-1 at West Wick. Kevin Routley and Ben Clayton (penalty) scored as Steve Channing replied for the Wickermen.

Congresbury Reserves and Isle of Wedmore drew 1-1 as Harlow Searle and Dan Arnison both netted.

Tommy Johnson scored the only goal as Wrington Redhill Reserves beat Selkirk United.

In Division Three Berrow beat local rivals Burnham United A 5-1, as Ryan Stiles hit a hat-trick and Tom Edwards also scored.

In Mike Page's final game Locking Park Res beat Weston Celtic 7-4.

In Division 4B Weston St Johns beat Worle Rangers A 3-1 thanks to Louis Evans, Harry Winstone and an own goal, as Matt Bowen replied.