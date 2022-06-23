Delight for Clarence Bowling Club as they beat Ashcombe Templars

On a blistering hot Thursday afternoon, Clarence Bowling Club’s golds travelled to Ashcombe for their over-60s league match.

Two rinks stand out as they were both decided on the final end.

The first with Fakhry Al-Hinai, Bob Chandler along with skip Nigel Martin were all square with one to play, which Martin’s team took the single they needed for the win.

Meanwhile on rink five Tony Derrick and Bob Coleman skipped by Derek Weston had a slightly tougher job as they were one shot down going into the final end, nerves held with Weston’s team taking a two and the match.

Biggest win of the day goes to Roger Packer, Mike Fry with skip Allan Cord who after 11 ends were two ahead.

A purple patch then ensued as Cord’s team took all the remaining seven ends giving them a 17-shot winning margin.

Clarence Golds 118 Ashcombe Templars 95: T Nash, M Scoins, P Williams 18-15; F Al-Hinai, B Chandler, N Martin 19-18; R Packer, M Fry, A Cord; 26-9; P Harwood, M Harryman, G Leigh 23-12; T Derrick, B Coleman, D Weston 15-14; K Southan, M Samways, J Hayes 17-27.

A clean sweep on all rinks gave Clarence Ladies all the points in this North Somerset Triples League match with Roz Francombe and Jill Coles alongside skip Christine Hooper taking their side to a comprehensive 15-shot win.

The other two rinks were nail biting as both were decided on the last end with Carol Marshall and Lyn Leigh skipped by Ronnie Jones, being all square with one to play, the nerves held with Jones’ Ladies taking a single and their match.

It was a totally different story with Sue Sweet, Jan Anning and Shirley Searle as skip being six down with two to play.

In the Penultimate end Searle’s team took a three pulling them to within three, one to play and they find a five giving them a stunning win.

Clarence Ladies 56 Winscombe 38: S sweet, J Anning, S Searle 16-14; C Marshall, L Leigh, R Jones 15-14; R Francombe, J Coles, C Hooper 25-10.

A close match by the Ladies, saw them lose out by a couple of shots. Clarences best rink came from Sue Sweet and Shirley Searle with skip Christine Hooper taking a nine-shot win.

Clarence Ladies 44 Portishead Poppies 46: S Sweet, S Searle, C Hooper 23-14; C Marshall, J Mannion, P Hawkins 11-14; J Coles, L Leigh, C Edlin 10-18.