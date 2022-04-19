Clarence Bowling Club enjoy great Presidents Day

Clarence Bowling Club enjoyed a great day of bowling for their Presidents Day on Saturday.

Having been blessed with good weather for their open weekends, when they picked up 15 new members, they raised the flag and opened the greens with a traditional spider competition.

This was won by guest Pat Taylor, of Wessex, before a triples competition was won by Reg Flicker, Brendan Duffy and Taylor.

Clarence Bowling Club members prepare to take to the green - Credit: Clarence BC

A spokesperson said: "The catering team led by Carol Edlin produced a wonderful spread and bar manager Les Lakey was in his element thanks to the reintroduction of beer on tap, after two years of bottled beer.

"Many thanks go to Gerald Barlow and his team for the way the greens are running, plus they look great.

"It's looking like we should be able to have a full season ahead of us. Wishing everyone a great season to all members of all clubs."