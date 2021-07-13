Clarence Bowls Club duo book trip to nationals

Published: 3:00 PM July 13, 2021

Clarence Bowls Club's Jacob and Si Angove won the Regional Family Pairs at Purnells - Credit: Clarence BC

Clarence Bowls Club's Si and Jacob Angove are heading to the national finals.

The brothers claimed a 21-13 win at Purnells in the Regional Family Pairs to earn their spot in the highlight of the week.

Clarence Blues enjoyed a clean sweep over St Andrews in the over-60s league, as Don Towie, Mike Davies and skip Gordon Owen came from behind to draw level on the 17th end.

And With Saints holding shot, Owen delivered his wood to within an inch of the jack to clinch a one-shot victory.

The news was not so good for Clarence Golds as they lost 88-46 to Isle of Wedmore on a tricky and very wet green, despite winning two of the four rinks.

Results, Clarence Blues 79 St Andrews 50: M Ford, B Duffy, G Barlow 18-12; D Towie, M Davies, G Owen 15-14; B Rossiter, T Mannion, D Stott 23-10; C Read, b Sweet, M Edlin 23-14.

Clarence Golds 46 Isle of Wedmore 88: C Tippett, M Peters, D Weston 4-29; K Southan, B Coleman, D Grier 16-15; J Hayes, R Packer, N Martin 10-20; A Bishop, M Fry, G Leigh 16-14.