Clarence Bowls Club endure mixed success in Woodspring Short Mat League

Clarence Bowls Club were edged out in a narrow defeat against Mark Moor by 20 to 12 when the two sides met recently in the Woodspring Short Mat League.

The overall score does not tell the full story in the Woodspring League clash with the first game Clarence took a hefty defeat.

Game two was a different affair and after four ends it looked like it was going the same way as game one, with Clarence 4-1 down after four ends.

The fight back saw Sue Sweet, Tony Mannion and captained Carol Edlin took a three on the fifth to bring the scores level followed by them taking four of the remaining five ends to secure victory.

S. Sweet, T. Mannion, C. Edlin. 8-5. R. Jones, M. Davison, B. Sweet. 4-15.

Clarence were one again involved in a tight affair, this time coming out on top by beating Ashcombe B 17-15 in their second league match.

The first contest was a close encounter with Ashcombe coming out on top by two-shots.

In game two Clarence`s Jon Loveridge, Martin Ford and captained by Bill Hallworth took the lead from the off, being 5-1 up after four ends and were able to hold onto their advantage by taking the match 9-5.