News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Clarence bowlers enjoy Tony Allcock Trophy win

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Clarence bowlers enjoyed a fine win in the Tony Allcock Trophy

Clarence bowlers enjoyed a fine win in the Tony Allcock Trophy - Credit: Clarence BC

Clarence bowlers enjoyed a great win over Alexandra in the Tony Allcock Trophy.

They managed a 12-12 draw on one of the rinks, with a comfortable 18-8 victory on the other ensuring their progress.

The final of the singles league that had taken place over the past six weeks was held at the club on Saturday.

And it involved a play-off between Nigel Martin, Brendan Duffy and eventual winner Gordon Owen.

Clarence Bowls Club captain Mike Davies presents the singles league trophy to Gordon Owen

Clarence Bowls Club captain Mike Davies presents the singles league trophy to Gordon Owen - Credit: Clarence BC

Clarence Blues are through to another round of the over-60 KO Cup after beating Yatton by 28 shots.

You may also want to watch:

The rink of the day was skipped by Richard Crawford, including Martin Ford and Maurice Phillips, and led to a 17-shot win.

Results, Tony Allcock Trophy, Clarence 30 Alexandra 20: L Leigh, J Anning, G Leigh, N Martin 12-12; M Edlin, J Mannion, T Mannion, C Edlin 18-8.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston couple awarded British Empire Medal for supporting others in pandemic
  2. 2 Royal Mail reviewing town sorting office closure
  3. 3 Majority of Covid cases in North Somerset caused by Delta variant
  1. 4 Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense
  2. 5 Weston AFC unveil more Optima Stadium development plans
  3. 6 PICTURES: Clear summer skies and solar eclipse in North Somerset
  4. 7 Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?
  5. 8 Voice your views on roads, footpaths and cycling routes in North Somerset
  6. 9 Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Over-60 KO Cup, Clarence Blues 82 Yatton 54: B rossiter, M Davies, D Stott 23-16; W Hallworth, T Mannion, M Edlin 22-13; B Benn, C Read, G Owen 13-18; M Ford, M Phillips, R Crawford 24-7.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston's new tuk-tuks

Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Data

Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus