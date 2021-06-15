Clarence bowlers enjoy Tony Allcock Trophy win

Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021

Clarence bowlers enjoyed a great win over Alexandra in the Tony Allcock Trophy.

They managed a 12-12 draw on one of the rinks, with a comfortable 18-8 victory on the other ensuring their progress.

The final of the singles league that had taken place over the past six weeks was held at the club on Saturday.

And it involved a play-off between Nigel Martin, Brendan Duffy and eventual winner Gordon Owen.

Clarence Bowls Club captain Mike Davies presents the singles league trophy to Gordon Owen - Credit: Clarence BC

Clarence Blues are through to another round of the over-60 KO Cup after beating Yatton by 28 shots.

The rink of the day was skipped by Richard Crawford, including Martin Ford and Maurice Phillips, and led to a 17-shot win.

Results, Tony Allcock Trophy, Clarence 30 Alexandra 20: L Leigh, J Anning, G Leigh, N Martin 12-12; M Edlin, J Mannion, T Mannion, C Edlin 18-8.

Over-60 KO Cup, Clarence Blues 82 Yatton 54: B rossiter, M Davies, D Stott 23-16; W Hallworth, T Mannion, M Edlin 22-13; B Benn, C Read, G Owen 13-18; M Ford, M Phillips, R Crawford 24-7.