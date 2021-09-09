Clarence Blues pipped by Portishead rivals

Published: 7:00 AM September 9, 2021

Clarence Blues just missed out in their latest OSL match against Portishead.

Both teams had two rink wins, but Portishead came out on top on shots by a 67-63 margin.

Barry Benn, Maurice Phillips and skip Gordon Owen took a three on the first end, dropped one on the next, then took the next nine ends without reply.

The remaining seven ends were shared, with Owen's team claiming a 19-shot win to help secure four league points.

Clarence Golds suffered another defeat at the hands of Ashcombe Knights, going down 75-54.

But they also managed to win on two of the four rinks to claim four league points.

Mike Samways, Bill Halworth and skip Gordon Leigh romped away in the early stages, taking seven from the first two ends.

They slowly pulled away to lead by 12 after 14 ends and although Knights replied with a four on the 15th, Clarence ran out winners by seven.

Results, Clarence Blues 63 Portishead 67: B Benn, M Phillips, G Owen 25-6; M Ford, K Marshall, M Davies 5-34; R Flicker, G Barlow, M Edlin 17-8; R Rossiter, T Mannion, B Sweet 16-17.

Clarence Golds 54 Ashcombe Knights 75: M Peters, J Hayes, J Loveridge 10-19; K Southan, C Ellis, D Weston 6-31; R Packer, G Andrews, I Phipps 15-9; M Samways, B Hallworth, G Leigh 23-16.