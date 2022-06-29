Clarence claim close win over Chew Stoke rivals

Local bowls clubs are chasing success in various competitions - Credit: PA

Clarence came out on top in a close encounter at Chew Stoke in the Somerset County League.

With one end to play, the combined score had them seven shots clear, but they ended up claiming victory by the smallest of margins, 57-56.

Bob Rossiter, Rob Skudder, Richard Crawford and skip Tony Mannion led by 15 by the 11th end, but then had a terrible run over the next seven ends.

They picked up a two on the 19th, but four shots were dropped on the last two as they eventually won by three.

Clarence Golds fell to a 106-77 defeat against leaders Ashcombe Knights, despite winning on three of the rinks.

Allan Cord skipped his side to a six-shot success, while Rob Skudder, Paul Harwood and skip Gordon Leigh picked up a four on the last for their victory.

Winscombe bowlers experienced mixed fortunes as their over-60s lost by two shots at Wedmore and also went out of the cup against Banwell by 19 shots.

The A team beat Nailsea in the Somerset League, while the B team eased past Ashcombe B.

Results, Clarence 57 Chew Stoke 56: J Loveridge, D Clifford, G Barlow, B Duffy 18-22; M Fry, M Ford, G Leigh, B Sweet 17-15; B Rossiter, R Skudder, R Crawford, T Mannion 22-19.

Clarence Golds 77 Ashcombe Knights 106: R Skudder, P Harwood, G Leigh 17-14; F Ferdinando, M Fry, A Cord 21-15; R Dobson, M Samways, P Williams 11-19; T Nash, T Mannion, M Scoins 5-23; C Ellis, B Coleman, J Hayes 8-23; T Derrick, B Chandler, D weston 15-12.

Over-60s, Winscombe 99 (5) Wedmore 101 (15): D Peakall, P Fredersdorff, R Lacy 13-13; T Rowe, D Brown, G Coombe 18-21; P John, K Whatling, G Neville 21-6; G Keenan, D Tape, M Adams 16-22; C Bryant, M Smart, J Sprouting 19-17; M Newing, W Ainsworth, A Watts 12-22.

Over-60s Cup, Winscombe 95 Banwell 114: G Keenan, D Tape, M Adams 14-14; T Rowe, D Brown, G Coombe 20-15; P John, K Whatling, G Neville 17-18; D Peakall, M Dorrington, R Lacy 14-22; M Newing, W Ainsworth, A Watts 15-23; D Johnson C Bryant J Sprouting 15-22.

Somerset League, Div 1N: Winscombe A 65 (10) Nailsea A 50 (2): D Kibby, C Bryant, M Dorrington, G Neville 19-23; G Keenan, M Smart, D Brown, G Coombe 19-15; T Rowe, D Peakall, R Lacy, M Adams 27-12.

Div 2N: Winscmobe B 78 (10) Ashcombe B 48 (2): D Johnson, A Pow, P Fredersdorff, W Ainsworth 20-27; D Leach, M Rolls, K Whatling, A Watts 35-7; K Horler, M Nash, B Paul, J Sprouting 23-14.