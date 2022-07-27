News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Clarence Golds fall just short in top of the table clash with Yatton

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:00 PM July 27, 2022
Clarence Bowls Club in action.

Clarence Bowls Club in action. - Credit: Clarence Bowls Club.

On a hot and humid day Clarence Golds travelled to top of the table Yatton to be met with a lush but heavy green in their recent over-60s league match.

Yatton won by over 20 shots but the Golds did manage to take three winning rinks for six league points.

The clearest win came from Fakhry Al-Hinai and Mike Samways skipped by Nigel Martin with a 13-shot win followed closely by Martin Ford and Roger Packer alongside skip Pete Williams taking their match by nine.

Save of the day went to Jon Loveridge and Paul Harwood with skip Gordon Leigh who were four behind with two to play, then took a two on the 17th end followed quickly by a three on the last to take match by a single shot.

Result, Clarence Golds 79 Yatton 97: T Nash, M Fry, A Cord 10-23; F Al-Hinai, M Samways, N Martin 20-7; M Ford, R Packer, P Williams 18-9; D Weston, J Hayes, B Coleman 4-23; J Loveridge, P Harwood, G Leigh 16-15; K Southan, C Robinson, G Andrews 11-20.

Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Woodborough Road through Winscombe will be closed for five days

North Somerset Council

Busy commuter route to close for FIVE-DAYS for resurfacing work

Carrington Walker

person
John Crockford-Hawley ponders the legacy of See Monster at the Tropicana. 

See Monster

COLUMN: What legacy will See Monster leave for Weston?

John Crockford-Hawley

Author Picture Icon
Ellenborough Park West

Trees

Vandals try to set tree alight in Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
The A38 at Biddisham, Somerset

Driver killed in crash on A38 in Somerset

Paul Jones

person