Clarence Golds fall just short in top of the table clash with Yatton

On a hot and humid day Clarence Golds travelled to top of the table Yatton to be met with a lush but heavy green in their recent over-60s league match.

Yatton won by over 20 shots but the Golds did manage to take three winning rinks for six league points.

The clearest win came from Fakhry Al-Hinai and Mike Samways skipped by Nigel Martin with a 13-shot win followed closely by Martin Ford and Roger Packer alongside skip Pete Williams taking their match by nine.

Save of the day went to Jon Loveridge and Paul Harwood with skip Gordon Leigh who were four behind with two to play, then took a two on the 17th end followed quickly by a three on the last to take match by a single shot.

Result, Clarence Golds 79 Yatton 97: T Nash, M Fry, A Cord 10-23; F Al-Hinai, M Samways, N Martin 20-7; M Ford, R Packer, P Williams 18-9; D Weston, J Hayes, B Coleman 4-23; J Loveridge, P Harwood, G Leigh 16-15; K Southan, C Robinson, G Andrews 11-20.