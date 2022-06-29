News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Clarence Bowls Club hold Visually Impaired Bowls England National Outdoor Pairs and Singles event

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2022
Sarah Marshall in action at Clarence Bowling Club.

Sarah Marshall in action at Clarence Bowling Club. - Credit: Mark Frisby

The 2022 Visually Impaired Bowls England National Outdoor Pairs and Singles event were played on the three greens at Clarence Bowling Club recently.

The tournament was opened by the renowned bowls commentator and journalist - and former partner of the legendary David Bryant - David Rhys-Jones.

In glorious weather, the competitors battled it out in various competitions, including Classification Pairs and Singles, B1 Men, B1/2 Combined Ladies', B2 Men, Mixed B3 and Mixed B4.

While some results went to form, there were some notable performances and Alison Yearling - selected to play in the VI mixed Pairs at the Commonwealth Games in July - came out on top of her group. 

Several newcomers featured in the medal table, with Richard Carey winning the B1 Pairs with Keith Brenton, Stephen Hartley and Jeannette Maisey finishing as runners-up in the B2 Pairs, and Sally-Ann Lewis-Wall winning the B4 Pairs with Alan Lyne.

In the singles competitions, there were more exceptional debuts for John Hollowell, winner of the B3 Men's gold medal, Steve Gill, silver medal in the Men's B2 section, and Tony Phillips, gold medal, Men's B2.

Trophies and medals were presented by Somerset Men's President Barrie Dando, while President Clive Robinson awarded the President's Cup, for the second time, to team manager David Stott in recognition of his ongoing hard work on behalf of VIBE at all levels.

Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

