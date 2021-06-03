Clarke set up Liam Shepherd Memorabilia Auction to help his memory live on

Published: 11:00 AM June 3, 2021

Tim Clarke displaying some of the signed sporting memorabilia he has obtained to help with The Liam Shepherd Memorabilia Auction. - Credit: Nicky Clarke

Tim Clarke has set up The Liam Shepherd Memorabilia Auction in order to keep “this little boy’s memory going” and raise money for Weston’s Wish.

The 11-year-old Liam Shepherd sadly died in his sleep back in March and played for Banwell Juniors, North Somerset, Worle Village Juniors and Weston AFC academy as well as Weston RFC.

The youngster did a lot of work for charity, including baking cakes for NHS and donating food to vulnerable families at his school.

Clarke said his passing had left him “shocked and saddened” and has been left with one question, why?

“My first thoughts were, why would this amazing little boy, who has done so much for his mum, his community, and even charities, be taken away from us,” he said.

“Realising that Liam was not just a voice that I won’t hear cheering Weston on, it was the realisation that there would be no beaming smile telling me how he got on at Rugby or Football, or how much he had raised for his selected charity. Not anymore.

“Liam was always one for thinking of others before himself. Always.”

Clarke has set up an online auction between now and July 3, and he has invited people to do what they can to donate and pick up signed sporting memorabilia and raise money in memory of Shepherd.

On July 4 a magical line-up of top TV and social media stars will be taking part in a charity football match at The Optima Stadium, where it is planned more items will presented to raise more money.

And with £825 already being promised in bids after week one, there is still surely more to come.

“When I set up the idea of getting shirts from football and rugby clubs I had the blessing of several friends but more importantly Kim, Liam’s mum, who I have known for nearly 15-plus years,” added Clarke.

“I made a start by looking at a list of football clubs all through the leagues, and working through them. I joined LinkedIn to get contacts of people who I knew I wouldn’t be able to normally speak with.

“My first point of call was Mark Kelly at Bristol Sport, who was fantastic and got me a Bristol City shirt with Liam’s name and 11, Liam’s age, on the back. I believed that I could do this.

“Having contacts at Bristol Rovers, I then contacted them. Yes was the answer. So I carried on, soon followed by Derby, Bournemouth and Norwich.

“My contact at Exeter FC said that he would speak with all the teams in the league, but unfortunately, not all of them came through, but I am always looking to add more throughout the year to keep this little boy’s memory going.”

You can follow the bidding process on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/LiamShepherdSportMemorabiliaAuction.

For help coping with grief or a recent bereavement, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/managing-a-sudden-death.