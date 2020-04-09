Online replays to lift Somerset Rebels fans during lockdown

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:39 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 09 April 2020

Rory Schlein in full flight (pic Colin Burnett)

Rory Schlein in full flight (pic Colin Burnett)

CBMXI.co.uk

Somerset speedway fans may be missing live action during the current Coronavirus lockdown, but there is plenty of action to look forward to next week with the Rebels featuring online on successive days.

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday there is a double helping of streamed action from one of the most thrilling grand finals in history, provided by The British Speedway youtube channel and Facebook (Speedway GB).

It looks back on when the Rebels clashed with Scunthorpe in the 2012 Championship Grand Final and, although it might not have gone Somerset’s way, the racing was superb and you can enjoy both legs on Monday night.

The coverage is hosted by BT Sport’s Nigel Pearson and produced by Rerun and Clean Cut productions, with the 30 races sure to leave fans gripped.

British Speedway Director Damien Bates said: “The Monday night speedway doubled in audience this week with the Belle Vue v Poole meeting.

“It’s now nice to see some Championship racing – or Premier League as it was known then – and it’s a classic. I’m getting into the habit of watching the stream on a Monday night and I think many others are doing the same.

“It’s something to look forward to before we can all get back to racing again.”

The action doesn’t stop there, as the Somerset Rebels begin a series of video streams on Tuesday night, something that is planned to be a regular feature during the season suspension.

The action, as captured by ReRun Productions, begins on April 14 with last year’s thrilling SGB Championship fixture between Somerset and Sheffield Tigers.

Staged on Wednesday August 21, it was a night that saw Rory Schlein go unbeaten at the Oaktree Arena in a dramatic meeting.

Co-promoter and team manager Garry May said: “We listened to our fans who wanted to see some action online and I have been working with our social media team to try and make this happen and I am really looking forward to it.

“Even though that 2012 final brings back painful memories for me, the antidote to that was last year’s meeting against Sheffield, so I feel we have a great blend of racing to look forward to enjoy whilst we can’t have the real thing.”

