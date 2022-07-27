Claverham (Yatton) come out victorious in top of the table clash with Winscombe

Claverham (Yatton)'s captain Tom gamble, left, is presented with the Man of the Match by Winscombe CC Edward Bourton, right, after the game. - Credit: Tony James

In the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Claverham (Yatton) beat Winscombe CC by six wickets in Division Two’s top of the table clash on Tuesday.

Winscombe won the toss and chose to bat, with Finn Mayo (13) Charlie Pye (19) Jack Fraser (27) and Ben Osmond (19) all chipping in with the runs.

But Tom Ashman (2-26) and Ollie Harris (2-10) were the pick of the bowlers as the league's second-placed side finished on 122-7.

All six of the league leader's batters - Guy Shimmons (10), Matthew Croker (21), Zeki Harston (18), Thomas Gamble (34 not out), Jonathan Cutker (21) and Harris (10) - scored double figures.

But it was man of the match Gamble who steered the hosts to victory with an unbeaten 34 from 31 balls, including two fours and one six, as they pulled clear at top of the table.

In Division One, Wedmore batted first against Burnham-on-Sea and made steady progress thanks to Morgan Roberts, who top scored with 39, and Josh Luedicke, who compiled 28.

Late contributions from the lower order lifted the final total to 157-7 with Jordan Margenberg taking 3-20.

The prolific Brad House top scored with 55 at the start of the reply and Margenberg made 25 but a devastating spell of bowling from George Atkins secured the result in Wedmore's favour.

He claimed 5-14 in just 3.1 overs to ensure Burnham's challenge finished 27 runs short.

In Division Two runs were at a premium in East Huntspill's match with Mark.

Batting first, only Felix Grandfield and Neil Coleman, who both scored 14, reached double figures in a total of 73 all out with Keiron Stamp, Adam Harding, Justin Melhuish and Nigel Allway all claiming a brace of wickets.

The loss of three early wickets forced Huntspill to adopt a more cautious approach as Adam Guntripp and Archie Sturdy began to rebuild the reply.

Guntripp was dismissed for a top score of 19 before Sturdy saw his side through to a four-wicket win with Neil Coleman taking 2-9.

The Presidents, after scoring 177, just managed to see off a spirited riposte from the Cleeve Ducks.

Tom Deane scored an unbeaten 54 to enable the Presidents to post 177-3 with Connor Grant taking all three wickets at a cost of 18 runs.

Leighton Grant then scored 88 not out to take the Ducks within sight of victory but they finished on 169-3, eight runs short.