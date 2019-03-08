Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club start in style

Sara James in action for Clevedon Cycling Club on her way to third place on the Odd Down circuit near Bath Archant

With summer just around the corner, Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club have started their new season with a few events.

Tom Taylor in action for Clevedon Cycling Club during his first international race Tom Taylor in action for Clevedon Cycling Club during his first international race

The first event saw cyclists from the age of 13 to 70 take on the summer time trial at the 10-mile course in Kenn.

Every Tuesday evening these events are open to all, including those with no club affiliation, and any type of bike can be ridden - just simply turn up, sign on and ride.

The veteran riders have continued to put in some great times with competition becoming fierce between Tommy Barlow, Gareth Jones and Jon Gall.

And Gall (23.16) finished first out of the three, just ahead of Barlow (23.19).

However the quickest time so far of the series was posted by Josh Griffiths of the KTM race team who clocked 21.00.

Youth riders Tom Taylor and George Hazell have also showed good early season form and posted personal bests.

But it was Taylor, on his return from his first international race, who competed in the Paris Roubaix one-day classic made up 142 places.

Starting from the back of a huge 151-rider field, Taylor worked his way through the groups using his off-road skills to finish in a respectable ninth place.

Sara James has continued her good 2018 form into the new road season after picking up third place on the Odd Down circuit near Bath as well as posting a PB.

At the Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club awards night James, who returned to racing last year and featured in one of British Cycling's recent campaigns, picked up a haul of trophies.

James has also been leading a successful recruitment campaign at Clevedon attracting a number of new ladies to the club and leading rides suited to new members.

To find out more on how to join the club see cdrc.cc.