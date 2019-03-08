Advanced search

Cycling: Clevedon's Gall goes under two hours for 50 miles

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 August 2019

Jon Gall in the Cardiff CC event near Abergavenny where he finished with a time of 1.56 over 50 miles.

Jon Gall in the Cardiff CC event near Abergavenny where he finished with a time of 1.56 over 50 miles.

A cyclist from Clevedon & District Road Club has finally beat the two-hour mark for 50 miles.

Jon Gall finished with a time of 1:56 in the Cardiff CC event near Abergavenny.

Gall will lead a Clevedon contingent in the Western League as they get ready to take part on the cyclocross in Bradford-on-Avon on September 1.

In the good conditions of Clevedon's 10-mile time time trial, Adam Throne finished first in 22.04 ahead of Andy Legge (22.44) and Jo Knight (23.17).

There were personal bests for George Hazell, Tom Taylor, Ian Bainbridge and John Bevan.

Dave Sleigh takes on the Paris-Brest-Paris ride this month which will see him cover over 1,200km.

Sleigh aims to cover 600km in one leg and everyone at the club wishes the long distance specialist the best.

Anyone is welcome to try taster rides and give group riding a go at Clevedon on Sundays at 8.30am. See cdrc.cc for more details.

