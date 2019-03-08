Mikes Coles lands splashing new role as President of Swim England

Weston's Mike Coles has landed a spashing new role after being named as President of Swim England for the South West for swimming, water polo, artistic swimming and diving.

Coles was introduced to swimming at the age of four by his father Doug, a former Weston swimming club captain and life member.

He discovered water polo in 1968 aged 14 and represented Weston's senior team in what was then the National League, before joining the club's committee in 1978,

Coles became the water polo secretary two years later and in 1984 he became the secretary of the Bristol & West Water Polo League became becoming chairman of Weston Swimming Club in 1986.

Whilst at the club he took over the coaching of the women's water polo team before moving on to coach the county side and a few years later he took over as chief coach and secretary of Somerset and the Weston club.

In 1995 Coles was appointed to the old Western Counties Water Polo Committee, taking over the role of Development Officer for the region before five years later he gained his level two water polo teacher's certificate at the newly evolved ASA National Academy at Millfield School.

In 2001, Coles returned to the academy to enrol in the national elite coaches programme to help find future international coaches, before six years later he and wife became active officials for the National Water Polo League before being asked to officiate at the European Water Polo Tournament the same year held in Manchester.

In 2009, one year after stepping down from all roles because of personal issues, he was made chairman of newly-formed ASA South West Region's Water Polo, before in 2015 he was made President of Somerset ASA, travelling the county and region on their behalf to competitions and prize-giving events.

Coles become secretary of the regional committee and development officer for the South West, as well as it's officials co-ordinator.

Last year he was invited to join the regional board as President Elect and became a life member of Weston Swimming Club, where he still coaches water polo and helps out with the Learn to Swim programme. Now a swimming teacher at Brean Splash he has re-qualified as a Swim England level two swimming teacher.