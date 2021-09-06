Lacey leads way in Commercial House League opener

Published: 11:45 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM September 6, 2021

Rob Jones finished third in the first round of the new season - Credit: Archant

Rich Lacey claimed victory in the first round of the Commercial House League on the Bristol Avon at Newbridge.

The river was clear, with conditions starting off overcast but becoming bright and hot in the afternoon.

And Lacey, fishing for Mosella Bathampton A, collected 19lbs 14oz from peg 46 after catching lots of 2oz chublets on the waggler with maggots.

Lacey had a bream on the feeder halfway through the match and two more in the last hour on triple red maggot.

Nick Chedzoy (Preston Innovation Thatchers) was second with 17lbs 12oz, after a slow first hour.

He caught well on the pole over groundbait, catching perch and roach plus a nice bream on worm.

And clubmate Rob Jones took third with 14lbs 3oz, after catching well for the first half of the mach on pole over groundbait.

Jones had lots of decent roach up to 12oz and a few small skimmers to finish ahead of Dave Lewis (Hospital, 13lbs 14oz), Matt Challenger (Preston, 11lbz 13oz) and Craig Pinker (Midland Spinner, 7lbs 4oz).

A Division: Preston Innovation Thatchers 15; Mosella Bathampton A 13; M&N Electrical 8.

B Division: Mosella Bathampton B 14; Midland Spinner 12; Sensas Nomads 10.