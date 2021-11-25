News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

ConciergeUK raise over £550 for MacMillan Cancer Support

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM November 25, 2021
Kelly Hillier, Matt Tyler, Wayne Hadley, Phil Hucker and Lisa Konkol with the cheque

From left to right, Kelly Hillier (fundraiser) Matt Tyler (ConciergeUK) Wayne Hadley (ConciergeUK) Phil Hucker (Manchester United Legends Team Manager) and Lisa Konkol (Fundraiser) with the cheque of £558 for MacMillan Cancer Support. - Credit: ConciergeUK

A local charity has raised more than £550 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

ConciergeUK put on a star studied football match between Manchester United legends and an All Star team held at Cheddar Football Club in the summer and raised an incredible amount of £558.

The like of Wes Brown, Keith Gilliespie, Lee Martin and Danny Webber played for the Red Devils while Micky Gray, Lee Hendrie, Steve Staunton competed for the Allstars team.

And in front of 300 supporters the All Stars came on top of a nine-goal thriller beating United 7-2.

“We were delighted to include the MacMillan Cancer Support with the event and both Ladies worked tirelessly to make sure the charity had a presence on the day,” Managing Director of ConciergeUK Wayne Hadley said.

“We look forward to hosting the same event next year and help support the charity.”

Football
Charity Fundraiser
Charity News
Weston-super-Mare News

