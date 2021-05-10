Congresbury beat North Perrott in National Village Cup

Published: 3:38 PM May 10, 2021

Congresbury captain Justin Yau in action against North Perrott in the National Village Cup. - Credit: JRH Media / www.jrhmedia.co.uk

Congresbury CC stormed to victory over North Perrott in the National Village Cup on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s rain, which wiped out their league fixtures, Congresbury elected to field on a drying wicket and were immediately on the front foot.

Cameron Harding bowled a superb opening spell and claimed the big wicket of Sam Rowswell with just the second ball of the day.

New-ball partner Joseph Thompson clean bowled Mitchell for a duck and the visitors were firmly on the back foot.

Congresbury continued to bowl with excellent control and Harding was unlucky not to add to his haul, but bowled eight overs for just 11 runs.

Mick Edmunds and Sam Evans bowled very tidily in tandem and claimed three victims each, with Evans taking the other key wicket of George Retter for 11.

The 2020 semi-finalists were not at the races with the bat and they were blown away for just 52 runs in 30 overs.

Justin Yau claimed two wickets at the end as he mopped up the tail.

With the rain coming and just 53 runs required for victory the Congresbury opening partnership of Yau and Lloyd Richardson dominated the bowling from the outset,

Richardson in particular looked to be aggressive as he smashed three sixes and three fours in a quickfire 33 not out.

The hosts raced home in just 6.4 overs with Yau also finishing unbeaten on 18.

Congresbury will travel to Chew Magna on Sunday May 23 in the next round of the National Village Cup.