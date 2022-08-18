Congresbury beat Twyford House to keep pressure on Keynsham

Mick Edmunds scored 59 not out for Congresbury at Twyford House. - Credit: Congresbury CC

Congresbury kept up the pressure on leaders Keynsham as they were triumphant by 73 runs at Twyford House on Saturday.

In a baking day the visitors elected to bat first and were on the attack straight away in the WEPL Bristol & North Somerset encounter.

The opening pair of Jack Kearns and Tabish Khan both looked in great touch as they deposited the ball to all parts of the ground.

Khan was dismissed for 23 but with Matt Thompson (19), Justin Yau (19) and Joe Thompson (30) the middle order backed up the fast start.

Kearns was removed, by Richard Trotman, for a well-made 82 that came off 79 balls and included 11 fours and three sixes.

With Kearns now back in the pavilion it was left to Mick Edmunds to continue the good start and he didn’t disappoint as he scored 59 not out to help Congresbury to 278-9 from 50 overs.

Following the interval Twyford's openers played with resolve and put on 53 for the first wicket.

However, the Congresbury bowlers stuck to their good lines and lengths and Yau was rewarded by removing the dangerous Parikshith Sanjeev Shetty for 31 before Sam Evans removed Jacob Neville for 21.

Despite the double breakthrough the hosts continued in a confident manner with Mark Fowler and Trotman building a good partnership.

With the game finely balanced Evans produced a double breakthrough in his eighth over, first trapping Fowler leg before wicket before having Chris Taylor caught at slip by Mike Fisher.

Trotman battled hard and scored a resilient 69 but when he was adjudged lbw to Thompson the game was only heading in one direction.

Adeel Khan produced a superb spell of bowling down the hill and was rewarded as he removed four of the final five Twyford batters to finish with figures of 8.5-1-29-4 while Evans finished with figures of 9-0-39-4.

Twyford were eventually bowled out for 205 in the 45th over as Congresbury moved three points behind Keynsham.

Congresbury return to action this Saturday when they welcome Brislington to the King George V Playing Field at 12.30pm.