Congresbury CC cap perfect weekend with three wins from three

Captain Justin Yau was the star of the weekend as Congresbury were victorious in league and cup.

On Saturday the North Somerset outfit were in league action in a tricky fixture at Old Bristolians.

With some heavy rain earlier in the week Yau elected to bowl and was quickly rewarded as Joe Thompson removed Connor Crane without scoring.

A tight opening spell meant Congresbury rattled through their overs and Old Bs were crawling along at just more than two an over.

Sam Evans, Mick Edmunds, Tom Field and Adeel Khan all bowled tidily to ensure runs were increasingly hard to come by and with Evans removing Russ Baker and Khan, the visitors were firmly on the front foot.

However, Ben Keysell made a fluent 54, as he was dropped twice, to help the hosts to a respectable 175 all out.

Joe Thompson and Yau mopped up the tail to finish with four and two wickets respectively and Congresbury dominated following the interval.

The opening pair of Tabish Khan and Yau manoeuvred the bowling around brilliantly in an opening stand of 122 before Khan was run out by a good piece of fielding.

Yau, in particular, looked fluent, as he pulled a couple of big sixes to the leg-side boundary.

Congresbury then had a mini collapse as Matt Thompson (2), Yau (65) and Mick Edmunds (7) fell in quick succession.

But Joe Thomspon (18 not out) and Jack Kearns (15 not out) saw them home with six wickets in hand and after three successive wins they sit a point off top spot.

Congresbury beat Timsbury by 48 runs in the National Village Cup on Sunday.

Yau (66 not out) and Joe Thomspon (59) starred with the bat, facing 44 and 34 deliveries respectively.

Congresbury then restricted Timsbury to 200-8 to wrap up a comfortable win, as Will Eyres, Joe Thompson and Tom Field took two wickets each.

The seconds rounded off a perfect weekend with a terrific 30-run victory over Chilcompton.

Good knocks from James Vowels (53) and Jon Withers (40) helped Congresbury to 189-8 off their 40 overs.

Stephen Baker and Eyres led from the front to test the Chilcompton batting line-up before the spin of Withers ripped the heart out of the visitors as he claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul.